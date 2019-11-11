mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hit-Boy Touches Down With "The Chauncey Hollis Project"

Milca P.
November 10, 2019 23:30
The Chauncey Hollis
Hit-Boy

Hot-Boy shares three new tracks.


Hit-Boy has come through with a new pack, sharing three tracks in the package of his newest The Chauncey Hollis Project. 

Inspired by his birth name, the effort steers away from the trap-heavy backdrops that he is best known for and offers up a more nostalgic take as he chops up a few samples to create a boom bap-influenced sound. While he's been busy behind the boards with the likes of A$AP Ferg & Big Sean on "BERZERK" and Saweetie on "No L's," the Los Angeles hyphenate pops out solo on Chauncey Hollis, keeping work on the pen and the beat to himself.

Get into The Chauncey Hollis Project below.

