Hit-Boy Taps Benny The Butcher On Bar-Heavy "All Business"

Today, Hit-Boy dropped off his new album The Chauncey Hollis Project, opting to handle the majority of the nine-track effort solo. One of the lone contributions arrives on standout "All Business," which brings Griselda lyricist Benny The Butcher into the fold. Over a triumphant, brass-heavy instrumental, Hit-Boy kicks things off with a slick verse. "Nine-hundred dollar tee and a two-tone rollie, two hands up n**as trying to block me like a homie," raps the producer slash rapper. "Thugs and parolees, some of my closest homies."

"Blowing smoke out a gas mask, bagging dough up in trash bags, streets will double-cross you like hashtags," spits the Butcher, who closes the banger out with an emphatic bang. Between he and Hit-Boy, the bars arrive in nonstop fashion, neither party moving to outdo the other. It's safe to say that Hit-Boy's rapping doesn't get enough praise, especially considering the fact he often comes through with his own production. Here, he makes sure to remind the masses how he gets down, standing tall with the Butcher beside him.

Quotable Lyrics

Blowing smoke out a gas mask, bagging dough up in trash bags,

Streets will double-cross you like hashtags

Pressure wasn't shit to a n***a, I invited it

They asking what I did for the hood, I inspired it?