Hit-Boy Snags Saweetie For "No L's"

Erika Marie
July 24, 2019 02:40
No L's
Hit-Boy Feat. Saweetie

She doesn't need a man to get her anything.


There are a few anthems for the "Hot Girl Summer" movement, one being Saweetie's ICY single "My Type." The track has stormed radio waves from coast-to-coast, and the hyped-up, twerkable single has placed Saweetie's name among other female rap stars of this generation to watch out for. The Bay Area artist is back with a collaborative effort, this time linking up with famed producer Hit-Boy by hopping on his beat for "No L's."

Hit-Boy has recorded with the best of the best as he's worked with artists including Mariah Carey, Bun B, Wale, Britney Spears, Cyhi the Prynce, Big Sean, Musiq Soulchild, A$AP Rocky, Kanye West, Jay Z, and Nas. The release of "No L's" may hint that Hit-Boy is readying his own project after releasing three collaborative studio albums over the last few years.

Hit-Boy recently shared that one of his tracks, "Royalty" by Nas featuring RaVaughn, was unreleased for years until it was included on the rapper's recently delivered Lost Tapes 2 album. "Creatives, Never give up on your ideas no matter how much time goes by," he wrote.

Quotable Lyrics

Imma get it either way
I don't even gotta say
What I want, when I want
They just put it on my plate

Hit-Boy
