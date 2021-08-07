It was a deserved moment of celebration in the earlier morning hours after Nas and Hit-Boy delivered another album that has been in heavy rotation since its release. It has been 24 hours since the two artists gave the world King's Disease II, and fans are already saying that this second installment is better than their Grammy-winning King's Disease that earned the coveted trophy earlier this year.

Kanye West has stolen attention in the last few weeks with the pump-fake promises of Donda's arrival, and while fans were disappointed that Ye and Co. lied once again about the album's release, Hip Hop was quick to shine a light on King's Disease II. During a private event, Hit-Boy and Nas linked up with a few friends, and when the producer hopped on the mic, he sent a subliminal jab to West.

"It's not a hundred n*ggas producing the beat," he said. "It's not a hundred n*ggas writing the rhymes, n*gga. It's two n*ggas in the studio. I hear this sh*t right now, homie. It's going down. King's Disease II. Stream that sh*t, buy that sh*t."

"It's just me and Nas in the studio," said Hit-Boy. "There be n*ggas in the studio. It's just me and bro, bro. Do y'all hear this sh*t? It's just me and this n*gga in the studio. He's barred up, I'm making beats. No hooplah. We not on f*ckin' Twitter botherin' y'all. We not on IG Live puttingg a weird-ass stream up, n*gga. We doin' this sh*t for real though, n*gga! Stop playin'!"

The clip quickly went viral and fans added their two cents about why they believe Hit-Boy was salty. The history between the producer and Kanye runs deep, so check out the video below.