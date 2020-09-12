Following his amazing job at helming the production for Nas' latest album King's Disease, superproducer Hit-Boy is definitely in high demand at the moment. However, it looks like his mind is primarily set on doing the same thing for two other hip-hop kings in their own right: Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z.

In the clip above, Hit-Boy is asked by Bootleg Kev who he wants to work with based off of being a fan of the person's work. Without too much thought, the Fontana, California native was quick to namedrop K. Dot and Hov as ideal collaborators by stating, "I've already worked with these people, but if I can get an album with Kendrick or get an album with Jay-Z that would be lovely." Further in the interview, the two chop it up about Hit-Boy winning a Grammy with the late Nipsey Hussle, how that reunion with The Firm came together on King's Disease and his current relationship with Kanye West. Definitely sounds like a convo worth spending a good hour to take in if you've got the time.

Would you want to see a Hit-Boy x Kendrick Lamar and/or Hit-Boy x Jay-Z collaborative album come to fruition? Let us know your thoughts after watching his full interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast below: