Hit-Boy Goes Hard On A "Stillmatic" Freestyle

Hit-Boy has already cemented himself as a legendary producer. His production credentials include A$AP Rocky's "Goldie," Kendrick Lamar's "Backseat Freestyle," and Pusha T's "My God." Recently, he's been on a roll working with Nas, producing much of King's Disease, King's Disease II, and Magic.

So it's no surprise that when he was asked to freestyle on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Hit-Boy decided to rap over Nas' "Stillmatic (Intro)." Even though he's known for his producing skills, Hit-Boy's freestyle is confident and filled with quotable lines over its almost 3-minute runtime. The beat, of course, is great as ever, produced by Hangmen 3. This isn't Hit-Boy's first time on the mic. He's been releasing songs with his own performances as far back as 2012, when he released his debut solo effort HITstory.

It's been a productive year for Hit-Boy. Back in March, he released Bulletproof Soul, a collab album with Pacman da Gunman. He's also heavily involved with The Game's upcoming project, which will contain a whopping 30 songs.

Check out the freestyle below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

They thought I came up, I’m barely tipping the scale

N****s wishing I fall instead of wishing me well

Appreciation turned to expectation

Sometimes you gotta X ’em out without the explanation

[via]