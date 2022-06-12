mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hit-Boy Goes Hard On A "Stillmatic" Freestyle

Rex Provost
June 12, 2022 16:26
759 Views
22
2
Bootleg Kev PodcastBootleg Kev Podcast
Bootleg Kev Podcast

Stillmatic (Intro) Freestyle
Hit-Boy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
31% (4)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Hit-Boy hopped on one of his frequent collaborator's beats.


Hit-Boy has already cemented himself as a legendary producer. His production credentials include A$AP Rocky's "Goldie," Kendrick Lamar's "Backseat Freestyle," and Pusha T's "My God." Recently, he's been on a roll working with Nas, producing much of King's DiseaseKing's Disease II, and Magic.

So it's no surprise that when he was asked to freestyle on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Hit-Boy decided to rap over Nas' "Stillmatic (Intro)." Even though he's known for his producing skills, Hit-Boy's freestyle is confident and filled with quotable lines over its almost 3-minute runtime. The beat, of course, is great as ever, produced by Hangmen 3. This isn't Hit-Boy's first time on the mic. He's been releasing songs with his own performances as far back as 2012, when he released his debut solo effort HITstory

It's been a productive year for Hit-Boy. Back in March, he released Bulletproof Soul, a collab album with Pacman da Gunman. He's also heavily involved with The Game's upcoming project, which will contain a whopping 30 songs.

Check out the freestyle below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

They thought I came up, I’m barely tipping the scale
N****s wishing I fall instead of wishing me well
Appreciation turned to expectation
Sometimes you gotta X ’em out without the explanation

[via]

Hit-Boy
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Hit-Boy Goes Hard On A "Stillmatic" Freestyle
22
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject