Hit-Boy is undisputedly one of the best hip-hop producers of the last decade. Right now, he's working with a who's who of talented artists, including The Game, Cordae, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, and more. Of course, it would be foolish to mention Hit-Boy's recent accomplishments without also speaking about the legendary rapper Nas, who has hit a stride well into his forties with the help of Hit-Boy's one-of-a-kind production.

Hit-Boy and Nas are presently three albums deep into their dominant run (King's Disease, King's Disease 2, and Magic) and it doesn't look like they will be stopping soon. We spoke with Hit-Boy for our first digital cover story of the new year, catching some information about the highly-anticipated album, King's Disease 3, which has been teased by the producer in recent weeks.

When asked how far along he and Nas have gotten on KD3, Hit-Boy told us that they haven't locked in yet, but that it's coming.

"Man, we ain't nowhere with KD3. It's all in our mind right now. We planned it out. I've been listening to different sounds and things I want to do just to differentiate it and just set my game up. You know what I'm saying?" said the 34-year-old Grammy-winning producer. "That's all I've been on, just studying different genres and sh*t like that, and studying different sounds that I want to implement, but definitely can't give the sauce away right now."

As far as what's been inspiring Hit-Boy's current state of mind, the producer revealed it's pretty much himself--

"What's inspiring me lately is Magic, bro," he said. "It's like, man, we really came straight out with another hit with this sh*t. We don't have any Pop features to take our sh*t into the top. But it just feels right. It feels good. You know what I'm saying? We ain't taking no generic or no cheap routes. This sh*t is just straight off the head, quality, hard sh*t that me and him just in the stu' working on."

What are you expecting from King's Disease 3? Read our full cover story with Hit-Boy here.