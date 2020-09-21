Hit-Boy has been one of the most prolific producers of the year. Though he recently made headlines after revealing the current status of his relationship with Kanye West, awry deals aside, Hit-Boy has produced a lot of the best hip-hop to come out this year. Recently linking up with Big Sean for Detroit 2, producing the entirety of Nas' new album King's Disease, Hit-Boy has continued to live up to his name in his 2020 run.

Benny The Butcher's project is the next thing Hit-Boy has lined up for his year. Burden Of Proof has been in the talks for a minute now, and Hit-Boy is clocking in work to the final second. Most recently, he and Freddie Gibbs were spotted in the studio adding the final touches to Benny The Butcher's project. Needless to say, we'll be getting another ESGN x Griselda record in the near future.

"I keep a bitch on the 94 with the weight stash/ Baby daddy bought her that fake Rollie, she fake mad/ Butcher and the Rabbit, god damn it/ Check our credential, hoe," Gibbs is heard rapping during a 10-second snippet.

"Putting final touches on @BennyBsf new album I’m producing. @FreddieGibbs just blessed the album," he tweeted.

Gibbs retweeted it, replying, "Classic. Hit a legend."

Just before locking in with Gangsta Gibbs, Hit-Boy was spotted in the studio with Quavo and West Coast's BlueBucksClan. It's unclear when we could expect that collaboration to come about but Hit did retweet a snippet of it and it does sound promising.