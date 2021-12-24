Thanks to Nas and Hit-Boy's new surprise album Magic, Christmas came a day early for countless Hip-Hop fans around the world. The nine-track project finds the close collaborators back at work for their third straight project in a row, and other than the guest features from A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier on "Wave Gods," Magic finds the duo keeping the vibes in-house.

Magic follows 2020's Grammy award-winning King's Disease and this year's Grammy-nominated King's Disease II, and judging from recent tweets from both Nas and Hit-Boy, there may be one more King's Disease project in store for 2022.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

On Thursday, Nas shocked fans by announcing that Magic would drop in a matter of hours, and while promoting the project later that evening, the legendary rapper teased the project by saying, "3rd time is #MAGIC." While many fans likely interpreted Nas' tweet as a reference to the newly released project, a post from Hit-Boy suggests otherwise.

Shortly after midnight, Hit-Boy revealed that Magic is just an appetizer for what he and Nas have in the works, and fans of the two artists will be thrilled to hear that another King's Disease joint album has officially been confirmed. "KD3 otw," Hit-Boy stated. "this just to feed the buzz... @Nas my dawg is a maniac."

With King's Disease III already in the works, it's safe to say that 2022 is already looking like another stellar year for Nas and Hit-Boy. For now though, end your year with their new nine-track EP. Check out its standout cut "Wave Gods" below, and listen to the rest of Magic here.