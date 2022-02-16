Hit-Boy & Pacman Da Gunman Tap Dom Kennedy For "Find A Balance"

Hit-Boy is coming off of a hell of a run in 2021 but the momentum isn't slowing down. In our January cover story with the producer, he revealed that he was banking a ton of music, including new collaborations with Nas and Cordae. However, he's now returned with a brand new single to kick off the campaign for his forthcoming project with Pacman Da Gunman.

Today, Hit-Boy and Pacman unveiled the first single to their forthcoming project, Bulletproof Soul. With some assistance from Dom Kennedy, they come through with "Find A Balance." Pacman and Dom trade bars as they reflect on trying to maintain their professional and personal lives as public figures. It's an excellent introduction to what Hit-Boy and Pacman have in store for Bulletproof Soul.

Quotable Lyrics

Couple things I don't play about

That's my money and my time, let my love pick the same route

Remember I was in the field, right?

Leave the burner at the house, yeah you know that shit don't feel right