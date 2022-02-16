mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hit-Boy & Pacman Da Gunman Tap Dom Kennedy For "Find A Balance"

Aron A.
February 16, 2022 15:47
Find A Balance
Pacman Da Gunman & Hit-Boy Feat. Dom Kennedy

Hit-Boy and Pacman Da Gunman join forces with Dom Kennedy for the first single off of their forthcoming album, "Bulletproof Soul."


Hit-Boy is coming off of a hell of a run in 2021 but the momentum isn't slowing down. In our January cover story with the producer, he revealed that he was banking a ton of music, including new collaborations with Nas and Cordae. However, he's now returned with a brand new single to kick off the campaign for his forthcoming project with Pacman Da Gunman.

Today, Hit-Boy and Pacman unveiled the first single to their forthcoming project, Bulletproof Soul. With some assistance from Dom Kennedy, they come through with "Find A Balance." Pacman and Dom trade bars as they reflect on trying to maintain their professional and personal lives as public figures. It's an excellent introduction to what Hit-Boy and Pacman have in store for Bulletproof Soul.

Quotable Lyrics
Couple things I don't play about
That's my money and my time, let my love pick the same route
Remember I was in the field, right?
Leave the burner at the house, yeah you know that shit don't feel right

