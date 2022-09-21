Hit-Boy and Benny The Butcher appear to have another collaboration in the works, as the two can be seen in the studio together in a recent post on Hit-Boy’s Instagram page. Hit-Boy and Benny previously worked together on the 2020 album, Burden Of Proof.

“’22 not over,” Hit-Boy captioned the post, hinting at a release in the next few months. Benny commented several gold trophy emojis.



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Burden Of Proof was released back in October 2020 and saw the two work together for an entire project. Featured across the 12-song tracklist were appearances from Big Sean, Conway the Machine, Dom Kennedy, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Wayne, Queen Naija, Rick Ross, and Westside Gunn.

It shouldn't be a huge surprise that the two may have decided to team up again, considering the praise they shared for one another at the time. Speaking with Complex, Benny remarked that he was able to reach a "different level" on the album.

“The feeling is going to be different,” Benny told the outlet. “I’m speaking about things I never spoke about on here. My confidence is different. My angle is different. It’s still me, but I discovered new things in the process of writing this album. I’m at a different level. I’m thinking a whole different way.”

