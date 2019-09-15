Hit-Boy & B.CaRR Connect For New Song "Start It Up"

After hitting us with the hard-hitting Big Sean collaboration "Bezerk" last month, Hit-Boy is back this weekend with a new song called "Start It Up” featuring B. Carr. The track will reportedly see life on his upcoming album, which is dropping later this year.

"It’s a new West Coast sound in my opinion but it’s reminiscent of some Eazy-E/N.W.A. vibe," Hit-Boy told Complex. "It all started with B. CaRR he laid the foundation with the beat and his verse then I added a verse and some extra production to it and mixed it." Check out the David Camarena-directed video up top.

Accompanied with a new video, directed by David Camarena, check out the new release and let us know what you think. Record available now on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Finna start it up look how the rings bustin'

I came up from nothing on a mean budget

They wanna see me in a jail but I keep gunnin'

Engine in the back I got that thing runnin’

- Hit-Boy