The death of George Floyd last summer shook the world. Over the past few weeks, people have been anxiously waiting for the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial following testimonies from police officers, Floyd's family, and medical officials. Yesterday, the defense and prosecution offered their closing statements in the case, and the jurors deliberated rather quickly.

Judge Cahil revealed the verdict in front of the court. The jury found Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. His bail was revoked and he will remain in custody until sentencing in eight weeks.

"Today the world had its hope and faith restored in the American justice system. All that people crave is accountability when an officer kills a Black American. For far too long that had never happened. Now George Floyd’s soul can finally rest in peace. Justice has been served,” said civil rights attorney L. Chris Stewart.

Many expressed their relief over the guilty verdict, especially after the demand for justice over the course of the last year. Guapdad 4000 said that it felt bittersweet that justice is being served, given that Floyd shouldn't have died in the first place. It was a sentiment many echoed across social media.