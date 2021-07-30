Since its early stages, Hip-Hop has pretty much been intertwined with politics, and now, nearly five full decades after the founding of the influential and globe-spanning genre, the United States Senate has opted to honor Hip-Hop by giving the genre three official holidays.

According to HipHopDX, the Senate chambers made history by nationally recognizing the impact that Hip-Hop has had on American culture, and to celebrate the genre, senators unanimously voted to officially designate a Hip Hop Celebration Day, a Hip Hop Recognition Month, and a Hip Hop History Month.

"By unanimous consent, the Senate passed S.Res.331," the United States Senate Periodical Press Gallery confirmed via Twitter. For more insight into what S.Res.331 actually is, the Senate elaborated further on the topic, saying that it is "a resolution designating August 11, 2021, as 'Hip Hop Celebration Day,' designating August 2021 as ‘'Hip Hop Recognition Month', and designating November 2021 as 'Hip Hop History Month.'"

With August 11th often being recognized as the birth of Hip-Hop due to DJ Kool Herc's now-legendary spinning at the "Back To School Jam" in the Bronx, it only makes sense that the Senate would choose that date for Hip Hop Celebration Day and the entire month of August as Hip Hop Recognition Month.

How do you plan on celebrating the inaugural Hip Hop Celebration Day next month on August 11?

[via]