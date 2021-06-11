Hip-hop fans were outraged on Twitter, Thursday, when the account MyMixtapez published their own version of Mt. Rushmore, captioned “G.O.A.T.S. Of Atlanta” which featured Jeezy, Future, Rich Homie Quan, and Lil Baby.

Fans were most angry about the snubs of Outkast, T.I., Young Thug, Ludacris, Gucci Mane, and many more who could've made the cut.

"No young thug or outkast? Delete this whole shit," one fan replied.

Another asked, "So we just gonna forget Outkast, T.I., Luda, shit even Jermaine Dupri?"



The concept of Mt. Rushmore's in hip-hop is always in the conversation when discussing the best rappers, but Migos recently spoke about why they don't like Rushmore as a way of ranking artists, after the release of their new album, Culture III.

"They count us out cause we in a group," Takeoff explained during the group's interview with The Shade Room.

"Say for instance, they say 'name your top five rappers," Offset added. "They really count us out cause we in a group. Just like XXL Freshmen, during the time, we couldn't be on it cause we was a group, and they don't do groups. It should be a little circle with all three heads like boom boom boom on that Mt. Rushmore. Cause w done birthed a lot of this."

"Y'all talking eras," Quavo explained. "We been it for the last five years. You gotta throw us in there."

