The hip-hop community has come together once again to mourn to loss of a legend gone too soon. Following the death of Black Rob, Saturday, numerous friends and fans shared condolences on social media throughout the day.

"Damn rest in peace Black Rob. We have to come up with a way to take care of our artists after the industry is done with them," wrote Open Mike Eagle on Twitter.

Pete Rock wrote, "All this death in hip hop really SUCKS!!! R.I.P. DMX & Black Rob! I can't believe I just said that. Just don't sound right no time to grieve 1 death anymore X just died last week and BR dies today."



Rob passed away at the age of 51, after years of struggling with health issues. Before his death, he released a video explaining his recent hardships: “Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. Shit is crazy. This shit is hard. I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this shit is strange."

