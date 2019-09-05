Comedian, MMA commentator. Hunter, black-belt and psychedelic adventurer. Joe Rogan is a man who maintains a broad spectrum of interests and a healthy thirst for knowledge on all manner of phenomena. Thankfully for him, the veteran stand-up has the perfect conduit to explore everything and anything that piques his curiosity on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. Regarded as one of the most engaging platforms that modern media has to offer, everyone from entertainment world stalwarts to prospective presidential candidates have jumped at the chance to sit down with Joe in his new purpose-built studio complex. A few months back, we compiled a retrospective on Rogan’s finest forays into the world of hip-hop, ranging from riveting conversations with Kid Cudi and Action Bronson to being left awestruck by footage of a young Biggie freestyling in Bedstuy. Fresh off of visits from Wiz Khalifa, B-Real and Charlamagne Tha God, our attention now turns to which hip-hop figures we’d like to see perched across from Rogan at that mammoth wooden table. Rumoured to be scheduling in dates for Lil B and controversial rapper Zuby, there are no shortage of MC’s that could fall into Rogan’s purview due to their outlooks, material or extra-curricular activities. Derived from the plausible and the slightly less obtainable in equal measure, here’s our rundown of the artists that would make for a gripping discourse on the JRE.

Snoop Dogg

As OG as it gets, Joe’s well-documented penchant for the golden age of gangsta rap means that he’s more than likely a fan of Snoop’s early output. A vocal proponent of marijuana, the pair seem like a THC-infused match made in heaven and both men have voiced their willingness to link up on a podcast. Once called out on the show by UFC fighter Matt Brown for his perceived disrespect of the sport, the Doggfather’s short-lived spell as a commentator on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders series may have rubbed some grizzled veterans the wrong way, but it didn’t stop Rogan from taking to Twitter to proclaim that “WE NEED A SNOOP DOGG FIGHT COMPANION!! I would listen to that shit every time.”

Among Joe’s sillier, non-canonical podcasts, the fight companions centre around himself and a cadre of friends— normally some combination of Eddie Bravo, Joey Diaz, Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen— getting drunk and live-reacting to the fights. In response to Joe’s enthusiasm about hearing Snoop’s take on the latest action, the LBC icon responded via a succinct "let's do it." Plus, as Joe learned first-hand during Wiz Khalifa’s visit to the studio, Snoop has hands and could happily engage the jiu-jitsu and Tae Kwon Do black belt in a discussion about the merits of martial arts training. Never short of a one-liner or wry observation, a podcast between Snoop and Joe would be fantastic listening and veer into a wide array of topics.

Among the litany of requested guests on the JRE subreddit, the concept of Joey Jumpoff and Rogan settling in for three hours of combustible discussion is an exciting one to say the least. Just weeks removed from having Charlamagne on the podcast, the next logical step would be to have C Tha God’s kindred spirit in combativeness on air. The retired MC opted to shoot his shot at Rogan back in 2017 to no avail. Left to believe that “He ain’t hit me back cuz I’m trash,” it’s time for Rogan to heed Budden’s request and get him on the podcast for what would certainly be a far-reaching conversation.

Sometimes, the most immersive instalments of the JRE come when its host is presented with an opposing viewpoint or new stance to consider. Fascinated by all things pertaining to our health and wellbeing, his ability to actively listen and ask pertinent questions have made his numerous podcasts with Dr. Rhonda Patrick or discussions with sleep expert Matthew Walker and even the polarizing Candace Owens into worthwhile episodes. A vocal participant in the realm of hunting, Rogan’s Instagram would suggest that his diet consists mainly of elk steaks and jalapenos with an occasional side of kimchi. After ridiculing less imposing vegans on Twitter, it’d be interesting to see what tact Joe would take if he were to get embroiled in a nutrition-based debate with The LOX’s Styles P. The co-owner of a juice bar with Jadakiss, the plant-powered MC is quick to espouse the benefits of his cruelty-free lifestyle and would be unintimidated by the alpha energy that Joe exudes. On top of that, the rapper and one-time author is among the most thoughtful artists around and would be able to converse with Joe on any given topic that’s put in front of him.

During the formative days of the JRE where it remained a niche concern, one of the most acclaimed guests was none other than “Freeway” Ricky Ross. Taken in by his tales of lucrative cocaine-trafficking and eventual capture, conversation would almost always turn to the former drug kingpin’s rapping counterpart. As you’d expect, the discussion around the alleged “Officer Ricky” would normally be far from complimentary, outing him as one of four rappers— including Rocafella Records alumni Freeway— who’d co-opted his likeness. Said to be a fan of “one big song” of the Teflon Don’s, it’d be interesting to get the older, more established Rozay on the show to provide his side of the story and amend what’s been a very one-sided discourse for JRE listeners.

ScHoolboy Q

When Groovy Q re-emerged at the beginning of the year with “Numb Numb Juice,” its accompanying visuals epitomized the TDE lynchpin’s droll sense of humour and garnered headlines for lampooning Elon Musk’s infamous appearance on the JRE. A playful jibe that set the internet alight all over again, Q has since claimed that “I watch the Joe Rogan podcast all the time” and responded to a fan’s request for him to get on the show in his typically demure fashion: “ I’m down.. only y’all can prolly make dat Happen tHo.” While the fans have yet to get him on Rogan’s radar, we can but hope that he encounters Oxymoron or Blank Face LP and subsequently feels the need to chat with Hoover Street’s finest export. It's also worth noting that Q's foray into boxing would be ripe for discussion on this particular podcast as well.

Eminem

Prompted by an acid trip that compelled his friend and fellow comedian Ari Shaffir to tell Joe that “Eminem is one of the realest MC’s,” Rogan completely concurred with Ari’s psychotropic-induced profundity. Happy to “agree with” the assessment, Rogan then went on to discuss Em’s Trump-decrying BET Cypher, claiming “it wasn’t his best work.” Quick to acknowledge that “some of his shit from the past is fucking incredible,” Em hasn’t been the most receptive to criticism of late but his 2018 Kamikaze interviews with Sway have alluded to a newfound aptitude for longform discussion with press entities. A year or so on from dropping an impromptu MMA history lesson on Royce Da 5”9’s “Caterpillar”— "like Anderson Silva back when he snapped his shin in half and had the shit hangin’ by a flap of skin"— Em’s frankness, the manner in which he used exercise to beat addiction and his beef with intermittent with JRE guest Everlast would give them plenty of ground for conversation.

J. Cole

If there’s one thing that Joe Rogan is eternally receptive to, it’s the stories of those who deviate from the norm and carve out their own path. A fierce advocate of being “the hero in your own movie,” it’s the exact sort of rhetoric that propelled J. Cole from his humble beginnings to become the driving force behind his own label. Prone to indulging in the more lyrically astute side of the hip-hop spectrum, the two could have a riveting conversation around everything from socio-political issues and drug use to the processes that govern their respective creative pursuits.

Kanye West

Although it had seemed imminent at one stage, the meeting-of-the-minds between Rogan and Kanye West has gradually become one of the great “what could’ve been’s?” Said to be based around mental health, Joe told Eric Weinstein that Kanye is a “brilliant artist” but expressed concern over whether talking is “the best format” for him to get his message across. The urgency around this encounter may have waned but that doesn’t mean it it’d be any less of a record-breaking episode. In fact, now that Kanye seems to be rehabilitating his psyche through the catharsis of his “Sunday Services,” appearing on the JRE could be the perfect platform for Ye to put that turbulent period of his life behind him once and for all.

Nas

According to Joe Rogan, Queensbridge’s very own Nasir Jones is the wordsmith behind “some of the greatest, most thought-provoking lyrics of all-time.” Blown away by the prodigious ingenuity that brought Illmatic to the fore, the rapper has been a firm favourite of Rogan’s since he first waded into the hip-hop realm. Boasting one of the most storied and yet tumultuous careers of all-time, listening to Rogan and Esco trading life lessons and insights would be nothing short of a joy to behold.

Way back in 2014, a Reddit AMA with the Wu Tang Clan’s mad scientist RZA provided a great deal of revelations about one of hip-hop’s most acerbic minds. Responding to Rogan’s apparent eagerness to induct Prince Rakeem into the ranks of the podcast’s guests, the Wu veteran was typically to-the-point in his response:

“Yes, I would love to be on as a guest someday. I'll wait for the time for him to invite me.”

In the years that have elapsed, Joe has been occasionally taken to Twitter to vocalize his adoration for Bobby Digital’s output. Alongside sharing RZA’s collab with the Black Keys’ “The Baddest Man Alive,” Rogan joined the millions that celebrated Enter The 36 Chambers’ 25th year by tweeting: “It’s 2018 and @WuTangClan STILL ain’t nothing to fuck with.” Buoyed by mutual respect, few rappers have the sort of mind-melding intellect that entrances JRE listeners quite like RZA so this one is an absolute must.

