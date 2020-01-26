The entirety of hip-hop is pretty much obsessed with Zodiac signs. We can go as far as back as OutKast's 1998 album Aquemini, the title for which combined Big Boi's astrological sign with that of Andre 3000's. Nicki throws out Sag vibes on her 2018 single "Barbie Tingz" with the line, "Sagittarius so you know I'm an optimist." Last week Newlyweds Safaree and Erica Mena had an insightful 20 minute astrology reading that went in depth about their personalities and past relationships.

Drake loves to highlight the fact that he's a Scorpio even naming a summer 2018 double album Scorpion after one of the symbols of the sign, beyond the October's Very Own collective alluding to it. Beyoncé has also weighed in on her zodiac sign; Virgo. In an interview with Dazed & Confused she said "she's a Virgo to a tee..a control freak...and pays attention to details." In fact, on her 2003 album Dangerously in Love, she had two songs about astrology: "Gifts from a Virgo" and "Signs."

The examples are endless, so we decided to make it easy and round up the rappers that reflect the best and not-so-best characteristics of their sign.

Aquarius: Gucci Mane

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Progressive, original, emotional, uncompromising

Gucci Mane is the OG Aquarius. His progressive side has been showing throughout his 10+ year career. When Guwop debuted in 2005 with his mixtape Trap House, he definitely set the Atlanta streets and later, the nation on fire. Gucci was one of the early pioneers of trap music, helping catapult it into the genre it is today, and co-signing some of Atlanta's biggest stars to follow, including Young Thug and Migos before his 3-year incarceration in 2014. Today 1017 is an Alamo imprint, he's married the love of his life Keyshia Ka'oir in a lavish wedding in 2017, and he signed rising star Asian Doll as the first female signee in 2018; although she left the label this year. Like a true Aquarius he's also original and unique, tattooing an Ice Cream Cone on his face and making the ad lib Brrr a trademark of his music. While some veteran rappers have a lot to say about the direction trap music has taken, Gucci's remained a supporter of the new generation signing acts like Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Lil' Wop as well. He's made his mark as a CEO, actor in Harmony Korine's 2012 hit Springbreakers and continues to be an artist loved by all.

Aquariuses

Megan thee Stallion

Logic

J. Cole

Kevin Gates

Lil Mosey

Dr. Dre

Pisces: Tyler the Creator

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Compassionate, artistic, gentle, sad, musical

Tyler the Creator really made waves this year with the release of his acclaimed album IGOR which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammys. Tyler is a multi-disciplinary artist at this point with his fashion designs, Camp Flognaw, elaborate stage sets and costumes. He’s transcended just being a recording artist and moved into performance art with his lush videos as well as aesthetic. The emotion in his latest album IGOR, which describes a love triangle between him, a guy he’s seeing and the guy’s girlfriend are relatable while remaining very Pisces-like.

Pisces

Lil Bow Wow

Lil Dicky

Molly Brazy

YG

Earl Sweatshirt

Aries: Quavo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Confident, enthusiastic, impatient

April 21, 1991 Quavious "Quavo" Marshall was born and he’s kept exhibiting Aries' traits ever sense. Part of rap trio, Migos, they’re some of Atlanta’s most successful exports with 2 Grammy nominations in addition to having the most simultaneous hits on the Billboard Charts. He’s confident enough to land a baddie like Saweetie, enthusiastic with the ad-libs, and all these traits can come together to create the perfect storm if anyone is not taking him or his music seriously as was demonstrated the Joe Budden beef.

Aries

Lil Nas X

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Young MA

Ty Dolla Sign

Juicy J

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Patient, reliable, devoted, responsible, uncompromising, hard working

Travis Scott’s sound has gone from Platinum Verb to Space Designer right before our eyes and introduced us to Astroworld; an album + festival bigger than music in the past two years. In his first mainstream breakthrough, Days Before Rodeo which was released in 2014, Scott talks about moving to LA and living in an apartment with a bunch of other guys just to get a shot at this music thing. Well it worked out for him in a major way, and now he has Stormi, his adorable daughter, Kylie Jenner as a baby moms, plus much more career success on the way.

Tauruses

YNW Melly

6ix9ine

Meek Mill

Lizzo

Smokepurpp

Gemini: Kanye West

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Curious, adaptable, ability to learn quick, intelligent, impulsive

Who could be more of a Gemini than ‘Ye? He has never waited for any one to help him achieve any of his numerous dreams, from being a designer, to starting his own church (of sorts). Kanye is clearly an intelligent guy, despite any impulsiveness that may find him interjecting in a harsh manner (think: VMAs) or popping up with some controversial opinions.

Geminis

Tupac

Trippie Redd

Kendrick Lamar

Takeoff

Cancer: 50 Cent

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Highly imaginative, emotional, moody, persuasive

Honestly, 50 Cent being a Cancer makes the most sense. He burst onto the scene with Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003. After a long career as a musician, he turned into an entrepreneur and co-producer of hit show Power in addition to keeping us laughing online all the time with his memorable/petty IG beefs. He definitely seems to have his moods. Whether or not you agree with his methods, the man is truly an entertainer and keeps reinventing while simultaneously reimagining ways to stay on top.

Additional rap Cancers:

Post Malone

Lil Kim

Saweetie

Rich the Kid

Leo: Lil Uzi Vert





Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Creative, passionate, warm-hearted, cheerful, humorous

Lil Uzi is the most Leo Leo there is. Leos love the spotlight and are natural entertainers. Uzi has displayed a natural stage presence full of energy and endless creativity. He’s also a viral trendsetter with the latest hype surrounding his single and dance, "Futsal Shuffle 2020." His first mixtape Luv is Rage (2015), threw a wrench into the mainstream sound and garnered positive reviews from both the underground and commercial worlds. It also showed his loyalty, including his then-girlfriend Brittany on the album art. His success didn’t stop there and he continued to flaunt his boisterous yet charismatic flow on hits like "Bad & Boujee" as well as his top 10 single "XO Llif3 Tour." A lot is still in store for Uzi as his fans await the release of his second studio album Eternal Atake.

Leos:

Soulja Boy

Chief Keef

Young Thug

Lil Pump

Lil B

Sagittarius: Jay-Z

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Straight-forward, optimistic, restless, progressive and adventurous

For Sagittarius, Hov is representing the sign well. According to Jay-Z’s mom, Shawn Carter was born December 4th weighing in at 10 pounds 8 ounces and was the only one who didn’t give her any pain during birth. During his life, he’s shown off his progressive Sag trait by becoming one of the greatest rappers of all time as well as a songwriter, entrepreneur and more. His accomplishments are far too numerous to even begin to list here, but the optimism and restlessness of his sign have led him into a power coupledom with Beyoncé, ownership of Tidal, ownership of Armand de Brignac, as well as huge success with his management agency Roc Nation. From the beginning with his debut 1996 album Reasonable Doubt, he’s had the music industry on lock.

Sagittariuses

Nicki Minaj

Juice Wrld

Offset

A Boogie wit Da Hoodie

Asian Doll

Scorpio: Drake

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Secretive, passionate, calculating, brooding, ambitious, sexual

Drizzy Drake will be a Scorpio legend for a long time with over a decade of steady hits. He’s managed to become the voice of at least two generations from his time acting on Degrassi as a teenager, to his transition to rap in the late 2000s/2010s. Not only has Drake put Canada on the map and opened the door for the talent coming out of Toronto like The Weeknd, PartyNextDoor, Nav, Rochelle Jordan, Majiid Jordan etc. he’s taken the country across the world on multiple excessive tours. His Scorpio nature is all over his songs from the moody production, to the trust issues displayed in his lyrics.

Scorpios:

Tyga

Future

NLE Choppa

Lil Peep

Lil Boosie

Virgo: Beyoncé

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Loyal, analytical, kind, hardworking, practical, shy

We had to veer from the rapper-led course because Queen Bey has proved to us that she can flow with the best of them on tracks like "APESHIT," from her 2018 collaborative album Everything is Love. A true performer in every sense, Beyoncé is also a hardworking and a perfectionist just like a Virgo. Her stage sets are legendary and her dance skills have been popping since she was little in one of her first groups Girls Tyme. Her Virgo loyalty is on full display with longtime bae Jay-Z (they’ve been dating publicly since 2004 and married since 2008). Just like Jay, she has too many accomplishments to list including headlining an unforgettable Coachella two weeks in a row after giving birth to twins and making a documentary about it in 2018. Her release Lemonade, an hour long video album and special that debuted at #1 on Billboard in 2016 with no promo was also a milestone. All in all, Beyoncé is Queen of the Virgos and we’re here to pay homage.

Virgos:

Lil Yachty

Wiz Khalifa

Eazy-E

Playboi Carti

Nas

Libra: 21 Savage

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Diplomatic, artistic, intelligent, fair, understanding

21 Savage was rapping for approximately 1 year before the release of his 2015 breakthrough, Slaughtertape. Savage Mode with Metro Boomin’ was the primary put on, but he’s kept the balance like a true Libra ever since. Libras are known for their intelligence and 21 is no different. After a few years in the spotlight, he stopped buying jewelry to “save money... and increase his own wealth.” As far as diplomacy goes, 21 is a great example. Any minor beef that has arisen he actively takes steps to diffuse, like with Layzie Bone. He reached out and apologized before it went to far. In love, like a true Libra, he likes to spoil and be spoiled. His long and well-documented affair with Amber Rose was full of gifts including matching iced out watches. Clearly this was before the jewelry fast. Love can make you do crazy things. Currently, 21 is back in the US after an ordeal with immigration and made the Forbes 30 under 30 list in December. 2020 seems to have a lot in store for him.

Additional rap Libras:

Lil’ Wayne

Cardi B

Eminem

NBA Youngboy

Snoop Dogg

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Ambitious, persistent, sensitive, practical, disciplined, DIY

DaBaby has had enough of a year to be the Capricorn Rap Representative. He went viral when he brought the Jabbawockees back, has been touring persistently and talks openly about how he engineered his come-up with DIY marketing methods like wearing a diaper at SXSW and using a street team. Capricorns don’t put their sensitivity on display but after a well-received interview came out with his baby mama where she had only great things to say about his role as a father, we know he’s got a soft side like any true Cap.

Capricorns:

Mac Miller

Miss Mulatto

Polo G

Joey Badass

Blueface