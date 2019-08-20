Trump is undoubtedly one of the pettiest people on planet earth. Even though he won the election, he's still taking shots at his predecessors and opponents that he's beat. Needless to say, he will likely take his grudge against Hillary Clinton and Obama to the grave. Dr. Robert Epstein, a former supporter of Clinton, testified before Senate Judiciary Committee where he claimed that Google had search engine biases towards Hillary Clinton which could've increased her votes from 2.6M to 10.4M. Trump echoed these sentiments without actually looking at the research.

"Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch," he wrote.

It didn't take too long for Clinton to catch wind of his comments. With elegance, she got Trump together while simultaneously pulling the Fake News card on him. On top of all of that, she threw in a little jab. "The debunked study you're referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context that's about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted," she wrote.

The study conducted by Epstein was based on 95 people from 24 states. Out of those 95 voters, 21 of them described themselves as undecided. They were asked to do use Google, Yahoo, and Bing! to search words related to the election. Ultimately, Google seemed to lean closer to pro-Clinton content in both Rep. and Dem. states in comparison to Bing! and Yahoo. However, it should be noted there wasn't any actual evidence that suggested that votes nor search engines were actually "manipulated" in any way.

