Lizzie McGuire is all grown up. While her days on the Disney Channel are long over, 34-year-old Hilary Duff is still a household name in the industry and has stayed booked and busy in recent years working on projects like Younger and How I Met Your Father.

May has been a particularly busy month for Duff – just a few days ago she revealed her stunning cover of Grazia Italia magazine, and earlier this morning (May 10th), she unveiled her Women's Health cover, which finds her posing complete nude for the camera.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"Sooooo, this was scary......." the mother of three wrote in the caption. "I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right! @womenshealthmag had the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time."

Duff shared that she "felt strong and beautiful" while on set, and even had some laughs while attempting to pose without the usual comfort of her "mom jeans or oversized whatever" that she's accustomed to sporting.

"Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love," she added before shouting out all the women on her team who helped to bring the big moment together.





As Page Six reports, in her accompanying cover story interview, the Houston-born actress opened up about how much she's grown over the years. "I'm proud of my body," she said.

"I'm proud that it's produced three children for me. I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position," Duff explained.





It's been noted that, while preparing, she worked out four days a week – primarily focusing on lifting weights and strength training. "We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this shit, but I want to work on the inside," Duff declared. "That's the most important part of the system."

