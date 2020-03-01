Millenials who tuned into The Disney Channel's hit series Lizzie McGuire back in the day were thrilled to hear that Hilary Duff and co. would be returning for a reboot on the Disney+ streaming service. However, after news that the show's original creator Terri Minsky was fired for creative reasons, Duff made it pretty clear that she wasn't happy in the least bit with the show's sudden halt in production.



Minsky was fired back in January after filming just two episodes in the reboot. The decision was reportedly centered around the debate of Minsky's more "adult version" of Lizzie at 30 years old versus Disney's desired "family-friendly" version that would align with the original show's core audience. Speaking with Variety, Terri said the following: "Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."

Duff hasn't made an official comment yet, but she did hop on social media a few days ago with a post in her IG Stories that showed us who she was aligning with without saying too much. "Sounds familiar," Hilary wrote on top of a screengrab to news that Disney+ canned the planned Love, Simon series after it was deemed not family-friendly enough. That show will now be moving to Hulu under the new title Love, Victor, where showrunners will be free to talk about the topics rumored to be Disney's reason for a distaste with the series, including alcohol use and sexual exploration.

A new showrunner for the Lizzie McGuire reboot hasn't been named yet, but Disney has confirmed via a spokesperson that the show hasn't been canceled, saying "Our goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too."

Peep Hilary Duff's slight shade to Disney+ below, and let us know if you think she has a point in being upset: