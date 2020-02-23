Hilary Duff was not having it after she noticed a paparazzo taking photos of the children at her 7-year-old son Luca's football game on Saturday. Paparazzi are notorious for invading personal space and pushing boundaries, and many celebrities have snapped at them for getting too close or not leaving people alone. However, Hilary emphasized in the video she posted on Instagram of herself confronting this particular "creep" that taking pictures of kids totally crosses the line. In the clip, the actress walks up to the paparazzo and asks him if he knows any of the kids on the field. When he says that he does not, a back-and-forth ensues between them.

When Hilary asks the man to stop taking photos of the kids, he points out that it's "legal." She indicates that, regardless, he is making her uncomfortable, and he asks her if she'd like to see his ID. “I'm not asking for your ID,” she responds. “I'm asking you to stop taking pictures of our 7-year-old children if you don't know anyone that's here." He reiterates the legality of his actions, to which she says, "I'm asking you human-to-human—as a mother—if you don't know anyone here, can you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning?” The paparazzo tries to justify himself by claiming that he's merely "practicing photography," before telling Hilary that her "paranoia is unwarranted." Hilary tells him that she plans to post the video to her "15 million followers on Instagram and let people know how creepy it is that this is what you're choosing to do on your Saturday morning." She then pans over to all the concerned parents sitting on the sidelines to show viewers everyone else who is creeped out by this man, before he puts his hand over her phone and the video ends.

Ari Perilstein/Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc.

“Paparazzi shooting KIDS,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!” Hilary received plenty of support from fellow celebrities, including Shameless star Emmy Rossum, who commented, "Children should be protected under the law." Celebrity blogger, Perez Hilton, also commented, pointing out that he does not "run any paparazzi photos of celeb children on [his] site" and that "every media outlet should agree to do the same." Hilary has spoken out about paparazzi invading her and her children's space (she also has a 1-year-old daughter, Banks, with husband Matthew Koma) in the past. In December, she told a story about trying to run errands with her kids while photographers refused to stop following them around.