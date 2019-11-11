Michael Jordan has always been known as a guy who likes to place a few bets and when you mix that with his hatred of losing, it can be a scary sight. Back in 1992, Jordan was in his prime with the Chicago Bulls and was friends with some of the other Chicago athletes. One of them was Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick of the NHL. During a recent interview on McNeil & Parkins Show, Roenick spoke about his relationship with Jordan and even divulged on one truly insane story.

It all started when the two went to play a round of golf on the day of a Bulls game. They had put some money down and early in the day, Roenick had already won a large sum of money. Of course, Jordan hates to lose and decided to go again.

"We played a round, I beat him for a couple thousand and got ready to leave," Roenick said. "Now, the Bulls are playing that night. They played Cleveland that night. I’m thinking he’s leaving, it’s 10 o’clock. He goes, 'No, let’s go play again.'"

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

As Roenick explains, the second round lasted all afternoon and they were even drinking the whole time. The NHLer won the game again and that's when Jordan decided to bounce. Jokingly, Roenick told Jordan he would be betting on the Cleveland Cavaliers and not the Bulls. Jordan took that as a challenge and bet Roenick that he would win by 20 and score over 40 points. Of course, Jordan came out victorious.

"He goes, ‘I’ll tell you what. I’ll bet you that we’ll win by 20 points and I have more than 40 [points].’ I’m like, ‘Done,'" he explained. "Son of a gun goes out and scores 52 and they win by 26 points or something."

So there you have it, Jordan was really out here doing the most during his playing days. Stories like this one just add to his legend even more.

[Via]