Despite the fact that Omicron is on the rise, the CDC announced on Monday that they would be shortening the recommended isolation time for those who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic. The news has upset a lot of Americans, although Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts have co-signed it.

Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, explained in a statement that these new regulations "balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," adding that our "best option" at the moment is vaccination and booster shots combined with mask-wearing and testing.

The new regulations suggest that those who don't have symptoms of COVID-19 need to isolate for only five days instead of the standard 10, although when out in public, they should continue to wear a mask. Those who have been exposed to someone with a positive test are now only told to isolate for five days as well.

When things become chaotic, you can leave it to Twitter to give us a laugh. Following the CDC's new recommendations, thousands of users have posted their own versions of the rules, from "the CDC recommends splitting up your quarantine over your two 15min breaks" to "the CDC recommends you let go and let God." Check them out below.

