Hilaria Baldwin, wife of the renowned actor Alec, is defending herself after being accused of faking her Spanish heritage. Fans online have claimed that Baldwin uses a fake Spanish accent and more to trick the public.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking—I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before,” Hilaria said in a video posted to her Instagram page. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

“I’ve tried in the past to be clear, but people don’t always report and say what you say,” she continued. “In this country I would use the name Hillary. In Spain, I would use the name Hilaria. I identify more as Hilaria because that’s what my family calls me.”

Alec also seemed to reference the situation with a video on his Instagram, in which he called out Twitter as a "vast orchard of crap."

He explained: "I just want to say to people, you’ve got to consider the source. We live in a world now where we’re hidden behind the anonymity of social media. People can say anything. There have been things said about people I love, that I care about deeply, that are ridiculous.”

