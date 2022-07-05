After Robert E. Crimo III was taken into custody yesterday (July 4) in connection with the deadly Highland Park mass shooting that took place during a celebratory parade, further details into the incident have been made available.

As TMZ reports, on Tuesday (July 5) a news conference was held, during which Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the 21-year-old suspect wore a disguise that allowed him to sneak in and out of the area of attack without suspicion.

Mark Borenstein/Getty Images

From the sounds of things, Crimo's alleged actions were pre-meditated, as he donned women's clothing to help hide his tattoos and aid his effort to evade police capture.

During the shooting – which has now killed a total of seven people and left at least 24 others injured – the Chicago-area-based recording artist squeezed off over 70 rounds using a legally purchased, high-powered rifle.

At this time, police believe the gunman dropped his weapon after his spree, fleeing from the roof of the business where he opened fire. As chaos ensured below, he was able to easily blend in with the crowd.

Reports reveal that Crimo then allegedly walked to his mother's home nearby, where he borrowed her Honda and led police on a high-speed car chase which ended with him in handcuffs; the young man was taken into custody "without incident," police reported.

Authorities are under the impression that the mass shooting was planned for several weeks before, though, at this time, Crimo has not been officially charged.

More updates are expected to be made available later today – tap back in with HNHH then for any information on the Highland Park tragedy. RIP.

