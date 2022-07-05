22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III has been taken into police custody after a mass shooting that left six dead and dozens injured in Highland Park today. As we reported earlier, he was named a person of interest in connection with the tragic incident, and now, we know that he's also a recording artist who works in the Chicago area.

As Deadline reports, the rapper (whose musical alias has not been disclosed) featured crude and violent imagery in his videos, such as a stick-figure animation of a man firing a gun at people, and later laying face-down in a pool of blood.

"I just want to scream / F*ck this world / Livin' the dream," the accompanying lyrics go.

It's also been noted that Crimo has an IMDb page that lists him as the writer, director, composer, producer, and actor in a pair of controversial music videos, one of which seemingly finds him re-enacting a school shooting.

"He is seated at a desk and reaches into his backpack; the screen goes dark, and a gunshot-like sound is heard. When the video returns, he is on his knees and falls to the floor. Maniacal laughter is heard, he drops shell casings from his hands and rubs against an American flag," Deadline describes the eerie visual.





The 22-year-old reportedly has 30 songs posted on Spotify, and 223 accounts follow his fan club on Facebook.

Crimo is said to have been taken into custody "without incident," and footage of his interaction with police has been shared with the public.

As Hollywood Unlocked reports, we've also found out the identity of one of the six victims killed in the Highland Park shooting – 78-year-old Nicholas Toledo. RIP.





