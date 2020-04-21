mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Higher Brothers' Melo Drops Off Debut Album "Old Master"

Aron A.
April 21, 2020 19:49
Old Master
Melo

88rising's Melo returns with his debut album.


If you've been paying any attention to the music coming out of the Eastern world, the name 88rising and Higher Brothers have definitely popped up on your radar. Higher Brothers' member Melo is now expanding with his venture as a solo artist. Today, he unleashed his debut album, Old Master featuring appearances from AUGUST 08, KnowKnow, Masiwei, Psy.P, as well as Barney Bones, Lil Shin and Mengzi. It's 12-songs in length and a proper introduction to the HIgher Brothers member for those who aren't familiar. 

Peep the tracklist below. 

1. Welcome To My World (feat. Psy.P)
2. Born Like This
3. Xiangbalao
4. Talk Less and Feel More (feat. AUGUST 08, Barney Bones & Psy.P)
5. Daili (feat. KnowKnow)
6. Yes Sir (feat. Lil Shin)
7. That Kid (feat. Mengzi)
8. Offside
9. Old Fashion (feat. Masiwei)
10. Remember (feat. Psy.P)
11. Wish You Were Here
12. I Did

