Higher Brothers' Melo Drops Off Debut Album "Old Master"

If you've been paying any attention to the music coming out of the Eastern world, the name 88rising and Higher Brothers have definitely popped up on your radar. Higher Brothers' member Melo is now expanding with his venture as a solo artist. Today, he unleashed his debut album, Old Master featuring appearances from AUGUST 08, KnowKnow, Masiwei, Psy.P, as well as Barney Bones, Lil Shin and Mengzi. It's 12-songs in length and a proper introduction to the HIgher Brothers member for those who aren't familiar.

Peep the tracklist below.

1. Welcome To My World (feat. Psy.P)

2. Born Like This

3. Xiangbalao

4. Talk Less and Feel More (feat. AUGUST 08, Barney Bones & Psy.P)

5. Daili (feat. KnowKnow)

6. Yes Sir (feat. Lil Shin)

7. That Kid (feat. Mengzi)

8. Offside

9. Old Fashion (feat. Masiwei)

10. Remember (feat. Psy.P)

11. Wish You Were Here

12. I Did