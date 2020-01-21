Helicopter parents are simply: the worst. For those who don't know, a helicopter parent is someone invests a little too much time in their child's activities, particularly when it comes to sports. One of those helicopter parents is a man named Barry Lee Jones who was arrested after a shocking incident at a high school wrestling tournament.

According to TMZ, the incident went down in Kannapolis, North Carolina and saw Jones attack his son's opponent in the middle of a match. In the footage below, you can see Jones rush the mat where he tackles the unsuspecting wrestler. Reports say the whole incident occurred after the opponent of Jones' son performed an illegal move. It's important to note the wrestlers in question are 17 years old.

The man was eventually arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. Jones was released just a short time after on $1000 bond. Luckily, the young wrestler was not injured in the attack although parents in the Guilford County area are appalled by what happened and sent a lengthy letter to the superintendent who is making sure something like this never happens again.

Needless to say, it's probably better to not get involved in your child's competitions, especially if your immediate reaction is to get violent.