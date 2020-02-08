A High School principal in Washington State has resigned following backlash to an insensitive Facebook post about Kobe Bryant, according to KGW.

Dr. Liza Sejkora, the principle in question, wrote, "Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today," followed by a shrug emoji. Sejkora says she took the post down after an hour, but someone screenshotted it and shared it in the community.

Students planned a walkout in response to her post.

Superintendent Jeff Snell announced that Sejkora would be resigning on Friday. In response to the post, Snell said, "I don't support it. It's hard for me to understand it. Anytime there's a loss of life, I hope that all of us come together and rally around that. It didn't come across that way. That's really unfortunate."

“This has been a tumultuous week, however, I’ve been impressed with the level of professionalism our staff members have displayed as well as the caring and compassion from our families,” Snell added.

“I am working with the Camas leadership to resign my position as principal of Camas High School,” Sejkora said on Friday. “Students and staff deserve to have a learning environment free of disruptions.”

Sejkora was referring to a sexual assault allegation leveled against Bryant in 2003. Bryant was never convicted and he settled out of court with his accuser.