This past weekend, a gross display of racism ruined what was an extremely close and exciting game of high school basketball. Southern California schools Coronado High School and Orange Glen High School faced off on Saturday night, and after Coronado managed to seal the game with a three-point lead, things took a turn for the worse. According to the HuffPost, tortillas were tossed toward the Orange Glen athletes at the conclusion of the game, which is extremely alarming considering that Orange Glen High School's basketball team has a predominantly Hispanic roster.

Lizardo Reynoso, the assistant coach at Orange Glen, has reportedly called the situation "disturbing."

The racist incident occurred as Orange Glen players shook off the tough defeat and started walking over to the Coronado players for the traditional post-game handshake, and according to Assistant Coach Reynoso, it was a huge "slap in the face."

The school’s superintendent, Karl Mueller, has already released the following statement: "Swift action will be taken to address all those involved, and they will be held accountable. It is our hope to create opportunities to dialogue with the Orange Glen Community in an attempt to repair."

Stay tuned to see what repercussions Coronado High School will have to face following the troubling incident.

