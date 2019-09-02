Cooler months are upon us which means consumers will be looking for some comfortable clothes and footwear to keep them warm over the next few months. One of the brands that have been at the forefront of comfy footwear is UGG who have teamed up with Heron Preston for a brand new collection. Fashionistas everywhere will be rejoicing in lieu of this collab as both brands are leaders in their respective fields.

The collaboration will feature two UGG models in the Classic Mini Urban Tech HP and the Tasman HP. Each model will have a black colorway, while the Tasman HP features an orange model. The Classic Mini Urban Tech HP will have a neutral "Dune" colorway which is mostly grey. These models are fairly interesting and will certainly appeal to those looking for a basic slip-on shoe/boot for the colder Fall months.

If you're interested in this collaboration and wanted to cop something, you'll be happy to know that the collection is coming out on September 26 and will be available online. According to Hypebeast, the Classic Mini Urban Tech HP will cost $450 USD and the Tasman HP will go for $400 USD.

Image via Alexandre Hertoghe/UGG

