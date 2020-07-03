There was a time in 2011 when Herman Cain wanted to become the Republican nominee for the President of the United States, but his hopes were quickly dashed. The businessman and Donald Trump supporter was one of many visitors to attended the president's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20. Cain was photographed sans mask, sitting in the stands with other guests.



Rick Diamond / Staff / Getty Images

Now, it's being reported by Hermain Cain and his team that the 74-year-old has been diagnosed with COVID-19. "On Monday, June 29, Herman Cain was informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. By Wednesday, July 1, Mr. Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization," Cain's team shared in a statement on Twitter. "He spent the past night in the hospital and as of today, Thursday, July 2, he is resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital. Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert."

In recent weeks, Herman Cain has seemed to reject the continued demands of wearing a mask, but his friend, Dan Calabrese, has reportedly stated that there is no way to determine if the Tulsa rally was how and why Cain contracted coronavirus. "COVID-19 is a horrible thing to experience, and while we are sure Herman will beat it just like he beats everything, he really needs prayer right now .... this is really going to require all of his strength," said Calabrese.

Read through Cain's team's statement below.

[via]