Hulu is armed and ready for the millions of subscribers who will be tucked away in self-quarantine for the foreseeable future in response to the Coronavirus. For the month of April, the streaming service is adding a surplus of noteworthy films and TV shows for your amusement.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The list is spearheaded by this year's Academy Award winner for Best Picture, Parasite. Bong Joon-ho's newest film is a welcome critique of class structure and income inequality told through the juxtaposition of two families in South Korea.

Parasite is far from the only highlight. Providing support are both Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, Zombieland, Risky Business, Misery and more.

As for what is leaving Hulu by the end of April, 28 Days Later, National Lampoon’s Vacation, The Tenant and others will all be gone by April 30th. Make sure to stream them beforehand.

Check out the full list of what's being added and what's being removed from Hulu in April below courtesy of Uproxx.

Available 4/1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4

Alone: Complete Season 6

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Bring It!: Complete Season 5

Chopped: Complete Season 36

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

House Hunters: Complete Season 120

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Available 4/3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4

Siren: Season 3 Premiere

Available 4/6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 4/7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 4/8

Parasite (2019)

Available 4/9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

Available 4/10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4

Available 4/12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B