After twenty-two years in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally retired. Brady leaves the league as a seven-time Super Bowl champion and a litany of QB All-Time records, cementing himself as the greatest QB to ever toss the pigskin. But its not all rainbows and sunshine as Brady hangs up his cleats for good. Especially if you're the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Much like the New England Patriots, the Bucs will be tasked with a seemingly impossible task: replacing Tom Brady.

In a move that now looks like the organization was preparing for the Brady's departure, the Buc drafted Florida's Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While he hasn't played a snap in the regular season this year, its believed that the Tampa Bay football team will allow for Trask to compete for sole possession of the starting QB position. Who will he compete with? Well, that's another question that is going to take some time to answer according to the Bucs front office.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

As per ESPN, the Bucs are willing to do whatever necessary to ensure that the successor to Brady is who they truly believe they have the best chance at winning with. "It's a little bit of a different landscape than it was a couple of years ago with the quarterbacks that were available in free agency," said Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht. "We'll have to go down every avenue. We'll have to turn over every stone. I hate to use clichés like that, but we will." This sure sounds like the team will be exhausting every possible route to find their next quarterback and, after losing Brady to retirement after he helped revitalize your franchise, its a fair mindset to have.

While we are unsure as to whom will be the next QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we do know that, whoever it is, will have the daunting task of following the success of one of the GOAT.

Do you think they should go with Kyle Trask? If not, then who would you go with? Maybe a return to Jameis Winston? Sound off in the comment section below.

Be sure to stay with HNHH as we keep you updated on this story in the coming months.