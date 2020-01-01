New Year's Eve is a versatile evening. While some opt to ring in the transition with utter debauchery, others opt for a more reserved approach. Some even use the opportunity to take a travel day. Many use the opportunity to look forward and set goals, obtainable or otherwise, for the benefit of their future selves. No matter how you spend it, there's always something to do. Even--nay, especially-- if you're a world-famous hip-hop superstar.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

A quick perusal of both Instagram and Twitter finds many celebrations revealed, as plenty of artists made sure to touch base with their fans on the last night of the decade. Everyone from Lizzo to Travis Scott, Drake to Lil Uzi Vert, Joe Budden to the Dogg Pound Gangstas checked in with an update of sorts. Should you be curious about seeing what your favorite rapper might have gotten up to, be sure to check out the embeds below.

More importantly, however, is to make sure your own New Year is one filled with positivity. We at HNHH would like to wish you all the best on the dawn of this new decade, and invite you to share your favorite musical moments of 2009-2019 right here. Happy New Year!