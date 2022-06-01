Every single year, each NBA team is able to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars worth of revenue. This is because of ticket sales, merch sales, and of course, the TV deals that bring each game into millions of homes every single night. There is no doubt that the NBA is very profitable right now and if you are a team owner then you have plenty to cheer about.

Each year, Forbes comes out with a list of the most valuable sports franchises in the entire world, and as always, the Dallas Cowboys top the list with a valuation of $6.5 billion. From there, the Yankees are usually close behind at $6 billion. This year, spots three through five belong to the NBA and the results may be surprising.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In the Instagram post below, you can see that the Golden State Warriors came in fourth at $5.6 billion. From there, the Knicks were third at $5.8 billion and the Los Angeles Lakers were a strong fifth at $5.5 billion. To some, it may come as a huge surprise that the Lakers would be fitting in behind the Warriors, however, it is important to note that the Warriors have an inflated value thanks to their brand new arena in San Francisco.





The NFL has the most expensive franchises on average, however, the NBA isn't too far behind. There are plenty of historic franchises to be found here, and if you own one of these teams, you will be set for generations.