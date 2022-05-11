LeBron James is the best basketball player of his generation, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he is compensated like the best as well. He makes a pretty good salary with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has a lifetime deal with Nike that is going to be worth close to $1 billion by the time it runs its course. He also has a ton of other big endorsement deals which only help to increase his net worth.

In a new report from Sportico, it was revealed that over the last 12 months, LeBron was the highest paid athlete in the entire world. Of the top five athletes, three of them were soccer players, including Cristiano Ronald, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. The last athlete in the top five was boxer Canelo Alvarez.

As for the amount that LeBron made, well, it's a lot. As the outlet reports, LeBron made $127 million in just 12 months compared to Messi who made $122 million. Of course, both of these amounts are extraordinarily high, however, it is still impressive for LeBron to top the list considering how basketball isn't an international juggernaut like soccer is.

Either way, LeBron is someone who continues to stack up generational wealth, and there is a very good chance he makes this kind of money next year as well. If he does, we will probably see him top the list, yet again.

