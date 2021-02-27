Netflix has been keeping us thoroughly entertained throughout the pandemic with a surplus of binge-worthy material that often dominate our pop culture conversations, such as Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington, Queens Gambit, and of course, Tiger King.

Netflix’s selection just got bigger and better for the month of March, to keep up going in what feels like the final stages of being locked away at home. Between a handful of new Netflix Originals, including a Sherlock Holmes series and a documentary on hip-hop heavyweight Notorious B.I.G, we are certainly in for a treat next month.

Here is everything coming and going in March, but fear not, these new additions are well worth the losses.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

This documentary highlights Notorious B.I.G's origin story with never-before-seen footage including rare video, testimonies, and in-depth interviews about the rapper who left us far too soon.

Waffles + Mochi

Michelle Obama joins the streaming service with two puppets, Waffles and Mochi, who explore the world through food, culture, and cooking. She doubles as the show host and chef teaching the art of mastering fresh-ingredient cooking. What can't the former first lady do?

The Irregulars

This Netflix Original takes us back to the iconic Baker St. in 19th Century London where Dr. Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes gather an interesting group of misfits to solve supernatural crimes. Holmes, holding on to his signature mysterious persona, partners with the sinister Watson to save humanity from a dark powerful entity.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in March:

Avail. 3/1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Batman Begins

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend

Invictus

Jason X

Killing Gunther

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

The Dark Knight

The Pursuit of Happyness

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

Avail. 3/2

Black or White

Word Party: Season 5

Avail. 3/3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Parker

Safe Haven

Avail. 3/4

Pacific Rim: The Black

Avail. 3/5

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4

Sentinelle

Avail. 3/8

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

Avail. 3/9

The Houseboat

StarBeam: Season 3

Avail. 3/10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage

Avail. 3/11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters

Avail. 3/12

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD: Part 3

YES DAY

Avail. 3/14

Audrey

Avail. 3/15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

Avail. 3/16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages

Waffles + Mochi

Avail. 3/17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Avail. 3/18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Skylines

Avail. 3/19

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo

Avail. 3/20

Jiu Jitsu

Avail. 3/22

Navillera

Philomena

Avail. 3/23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

Avail. 3/24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

Avail. 3/25

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Secret Magic Control Agency

Avail. 3/26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Avail. 3/29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High: Season 1

Avail. 3/30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Avail. 3/31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in March:

Leaving 3/3

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 3/7

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/8

Apollo 18

The Young Offenders

Leaving 3/9

November Criminals

The Boss’s Daughter

Leaving 3/10

Last Ferry

Summer Night

Leaving 3/13

Spring Breakers

The Outsider

Leaving 3/14

Aftermath

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment

The Student

Leaving 3/16

Chicken Little

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving 3/17

All About Nina

Come and Find Me

Leaving 3/20

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Leaving 3/22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder

I Don’t Know How She Does It

Leaving 3/24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Leaving 3/25

Blood Father

The Hurricane Heist

Leaving 3/26

Ghost Rider

Leaving 3/27

Domino

Leaving 3/30

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/31

Arthur

Chappaquiddick

Enter the Dragon

God’s Not Dead

Hedgehogs

Inception

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kung Fu Hustle

Molly’s Game

Money Talks

School Daze

Secret in Their Eyes

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sinister Circle

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver

The Bye Bye Man

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Prince & Me

Weeds: Seasons 1-7