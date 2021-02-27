Netflix is adding a huge new selection of binge-worthy titles to the streaming platform for the month of March.
Netflix has been keeping us thoroughly entertained throughout the pandemic with a surplus of binge-worthy material that often dominate our pop culture conversations, such as Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington, Queens Gambit, and of course, Tiger King.
Netflix’s selection just got bigger and better for the month of March, to keep up going in what feels like the final stages of being locked away at home. Between a handful of new Netflix Originals, including a Sherlock Holmes series and a documentary on hip-hop heavyweight Notorious B.I.G, we are certainly in for a treat next month.
Here is everything coming and going in March, but fear not, these new additions are well worth the losses.
Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell
This documentary highlights Notorious B.I.G's origin story with never-before-seen footage including rare video, testimonies, and in-depth interviews about the rapper who left us far too soon.
Waffles + Mochi
Michelle Obama joins the streaming service with two puppets, Waffles and Mochi, who explore the world through food, culture, and cooking. She doubles as the show host and chef teaching the art of mastering fresh-ingredient cooking. What can't the former first lady do?
The Irregulars
This Netflix Original takes us back to the iconic Baker St. in 19th Century London where Dr. Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes gather an interesting group of misfits to solve supernatural crimes. Holmes, holding on to his signature mysterious persona, partners with the sinister Watson to save humanity from a dark powerful entity.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in March:
Avail. 3/1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Batman Begins
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dances with Wolves
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend
Invictus
Jason X
Killing Gunther
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Nights in Rodanthe
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man
Step Up: Revolution
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
The Dark Knight
The Pursuit of Happyness
Training Day
Two Weeks Notice
Year One
Avail. 3/2
Black or White
Word Party: Season 5
Avail. 3/3
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker
Safe Haven
Avail. 3/4
Pacific Rim: The Black
Avail. 3/5
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
Sentinelle
Avail. 3/8
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
Avail. 3/9
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
Avail. 3/10
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
Avail. 3/11
The Block Island Sound
Coven of Sisters
Avail. 3/12
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
Avail. 3/14
Audrey
Avail. 3/15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG
The Last Blockbuster
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill
Avail. 3/16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages
Waffles + Mochi
Avail. 3/17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
Avail. 3/18
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions
The Fluffy Movie
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines
Avail. 3/19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
Avail. 3/20
Jiu Jitsu
Avail. 3/22
Navillera
Philomena
Avail. 3/23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
Avail. 3/24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
Avail. 3/25
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
Secret Magic Control Agency
Avail. 3/26
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Avail. 3/29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Rainbow High: Season 1
Avail. 3/30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Avail. 3/31
At Eternity’s Gate
Haunted: Latin America
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in March:
Leaving 3/3
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 3/7
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/8
Apollo 18
The Young Offenders
Leaving 3/9
November Criminals
The Boss’s Daughter
Leaving 3/10
Last Ferry
Summer Night
Leaving 3/13
Spring Breakers
The Outsider
Leaving 3/14
Aftermath
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment
The Student
Leaving 3/16
Chicken Little
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
Silver Linings Playbook
Leaving 3/17
All About Nina
Come and Find Me
Leaving 3/20
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Leaving 3/22
Agatha and the Truth of Murder
I Don’t Know How She Does It
Leaving 3/24
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Leaving 3/25
Blood Father
The Hurricane Heist
Leaving 3/26
Ghost Rider
Leaving 3/27
Domino
Leaving 3/30
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/31
Arthur
Chappaquiddick
Enter the Dragon
God’s Not Dead
Hedgehogs
Inception
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kung Fu Hustle
Molly’s Game
Money Talks
School Daze
Secret in Their Eyes
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sinister Circle
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver
The Bye Bye Man
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Prince & Me
Weeds: Seasons 1-7