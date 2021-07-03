With heat waves and tropical storms barging through the country and making outside conditions incredibly uncomfortable, Hulu is bringing back your favorite movies and TV shows, as well as some new premieres, to give you an excuse to stay on the couch this month. Whether you want to sit down with your family to watch Space Jam or cuddle up under the blankets to watch American Horror Story, check out this curated list to see if something you're interested in will be making its way onto the platform this month.

Ever heard of Woodstock? Well, then you probably haven't heard of the lesser-known Harlem Cultural Festival- hosted that same week during the Summer of Love but was overshadowed Woodstock. Directed by Questlove of The Roots, Summer of Soul, which will premiere in theaters and on Hulu this month, is a deep dive into the lesser-known festival. Festival performers included B.B. King, Stevie Wonder, and Nina Simone.

Still looking for more? Check out the list below for a full recap of everything coming to the site.

Coming July 1

StrayThe Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)

127 Hours

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

68 Kill

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

A Ciambra

The Adventures of Hercules

Almost Human

Alpha & Omega: Legend of The Saw Toothed

American Gun

An Acceptable Loss

Australia

Bad Teacher

Band Aid

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest

Beetlejuice

The Best Man

Better Living Through Chemistry

Big Fish

Bitter Harvest

Blue Sky

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakdown

Bruno

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carnage Park

Caveman

Chaplin

Chuck

The Chumscrubber

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

Cliffhanger

The Condemned

Confession Of A Shopaholic

The Conversation

Coyote Ugly

The Cured

Dangerous Minds

Dealin’ With Idiots

Dealt

Dear White People

Donnybrook

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me

Eliminators

Enemy at the Gates

The Face of Love

Factotum

Fargo

The Feels

Fired Up!

Foxfire

Frank Serpico

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Free To Run

From Paris with Love

Galaxy Quest

The Gift

Gimme the Loot

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Gorp

Graduation

Grandma

Hellions

Hideaway

House of the Dead

House of the Dead 2

The House That Jack Built

Housesitter

I Daniel Blake

I Do… Until I Don’t

I Remember You

Ice Age

In The Cut

Indignation

Intermission

Intolerable Cruelty

Johnny English

Knowing

The Ladies Man

Last Days Here

Let’s be Evil

Manic

The Mask

Maximum Risk

Mercury Rising

Morning Glory

Mystic Pizza

The Natural

Ode to Joy

Open Range

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Passage to Mars

Personal Shopper

The Polar Express

Rabid Dogs

Rebel in the Rye

Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie

Revolutionary Road

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rookie of the Year

Seabiscuit

Shelley

Sightseers

Sleeping With The Enemy

Sleepwalkers

Soldier Boyz

Something’s Gotta Give

Somewhere

Sorority Row

Space Jam

Stand By Me

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: First Contact

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

The Stepfather

Stonewall

Stray

Sunshine

Super Troopers

Sweet Virginia

Taffin

Take Every Wave

Take Shelter

Taken

The Terminator

They Came Together

Thunderheart

Timeline

Tooth Fairy

Twisted

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Universal Soldier

The Unknown Gil

Walking Tall

Whip It

White Nights

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Wolves

Coming July 2

Summer of Soul (Hulu Original)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Coming July 3

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

Dreamcatcher

Coming July 4

Leave No Trace

Coming July 8

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)

Papillon

Coming July 9

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

In a World…

Moffie

Coming July 10

47 Meters Down

Coming July 12

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

Coming July 14

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

My All-American

Coming July 15

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX)

20,000 Days on Earth

A Field In England

The Act of Killing

Amira & Sam

Borgman

Bullhead

Cheap Thrills

The Complex: Lockdown

The Congress

The Connection

Enforcement

Exit Plan

The Final Member

The FP

I Declare War

The Keeping Room

Men & Chicken

Mood Indigo

Pieta

R100

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Wrong

Coming July 16

McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu Original)

Coming July 17

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Coming July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

Coming July 26

The Artist

Coming July 29

The Resort