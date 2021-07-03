We're breaking down all the new and old Tv shows and movies coming to Hulu this July.
With heat waves and tropical storms barging through the country and making outside conditions incredibly uncomfortable, Hulu is bringing back your favorite movies and TV shows, as well as some new premieres, to give you an excuse to stay on the couch this month. Whether you want to sit down with your family to watch Space Jam or cuddle up under the blankets to watch American Horror Story, check out this curated list to see if something you're interested in will be making its way onto the platform this month.
Ever heard of Woodstock? Well, then you probably haven't heard of the lesser-known Harlem Cultural Festival- hosted that same week during the Summer of Love but was overshadowed Woodstock. Directed by Questlove of The Roots, Summer of Soul, which will premiere in theaters and on Hulu this month, is a deep dive into the lesser-known festival. Festival performers included B.B. King, Stevie Wonder, and Nina Simone.
Still looking for more? Check out the list below for a full recap of everything coming to the site.
Coming July 1
StrayThe Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)
127 Hours
28 Days Later
28 Weeks Later
68 Kill
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene
A Ciambra
The Adventures of Hercules
Almost Human
Alpha & Omega: Legend of The Saw Toothed
American Gun
An Acceptable Loss
Australia
Bad Teacher
Band Aid
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest
Beetlejuice
The Best Man
Better Living Through Chemistry
Big Fish
Bitter Harvest
Blue Sky
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakdown
Bruno
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Carnage Park
Caveman
Chaplin
Chuck
The Chumscrubber
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City
Cliffhanger
The Condemned
Confession Of A Shopaholic
The Conversation
Coyote Ugly
The Cured
Dangerous Minds
Dealin’ With Idiots
Dealt
Dear White People
Donnybrook
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me
Eliminators
Enemy at the Gates
The Face of Love
Factotum
Fargo
The Feels
Fired Up!
Foxfire
Frank Serpico
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Free To Run
From Paris with Love
Galaxy Quest
The Gift
Gimme the Loot
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Gorp
Graduation
Grandma
Hellions
Hideaway
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
The House That Jack Built
Housesitter
I Daniel Blake
I Do… Until I Don’t
I Remember You
Ice Age
In The Cut
Indignation
Intermission
Intolerable Cruelty
Johnny English
Knowing
The Ladies Man
Last Days Here
Let’s be Evil
Manic
The Mask
Maximum Risk
Mercury Rising
Morning Glory
Mystic Pizza
The Natural
Ode to Joy
Open Range
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Passage to Mars
Personal Shopper
The Polar Express
Rabid Dogs
Rebel in the Rye
Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie
Revolutionary Road
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rookie of the Year
Seabiscuit
Shelley
Sightseers
Sleeping With The Enemy
Sleepwalkers
Soldier Boyz
Something’s Gotta Give
Somewhere
Sorority Row
Space Jam
Stand By Me
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: First Contact
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
The Stepfather
Stonewall
Stray
Sunshine
Super Troopers
Sweet Virginia
Taffin
Take Every Wave
Take Shelter
Taken
The Terminator
They Came Together
Thunderheart
Timeline
Tooth Fairy
Twisted
Underworld
Underworld Awakening
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Universal Soldier
The Unknown Gil
Walking Tall
Whip It
White Nights
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Wolves
Coming July 2
Summer of Soul (Hulu Original)
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Coming July 3
Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
Dreamcatcher
Coming July 4
Leave No Trace
Coming July 8
My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)
Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)
Papillon
Coming July 9
This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
In a World…
Moffie
Coming July 10
47 Meters Down
Coming July 12
Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)
Coming July 14
Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
My All-American
Coming July 15
American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX)
20,000 Days on Earth
A Field In England
The Act of Killing
Amira & Sam
Borgman
Bullhead
Cheap Thrills
The Complex: Lockdown
The Congress
The Connection
Enforcement
Exit Plan
The Final Member
The FP
I Declare War
The Keeping Room
Men & Chicken
Mood Indigo
Pieta
R100
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Wrong
Coming July 16
McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu Original)
Coming July 17
Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Coming July 22
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)
Coming July 26
The Artist
Coming July 29
The Resort