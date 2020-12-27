Here's everything being added to Amazon Prime Video to kick off the new year.
Amazon Prime Video is adding a heap of new content to welcome in the new year in January 2021. A Night At The Roxbury, Cloverfield, The Truman Show and many more will be available to stream on January 1st.
The streaming service, which recently revealed a new trailer for its highly anticipated upcoming comedy Coming 2 America, is also including the iconic 2000s drama Dexter, which stars Michael C. Hall as a serial killer who kills other serial killers. Other noteworthy additions include The Interview, The Longest Yard, Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb, and more.
Check out the full list of what's being added to Amazon Prime below.
Available January 1
MOVIES
1900
A Night At The Roxbury
Arachnophobia
Bloody Sunday
Broken Arrow
Brothers
Chaplin
Cloverfield
Coneheads
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Donnie Brasco
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb
Escape From Alcatraz
Eve’s Bayou
Face/Off
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Gun Duel In Durango
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
In & Out
Jazz (PBS Documentaries)
Kiss The Girls
Last Of The Mohicans
Legion
Like A Boss
Love The Coopers
Major League
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World
Peggy Sue Got Married
Places In The Heart
Premonition
Pride
Push
Regarding Henry
Ride Out For Revenge
Salt
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Hallmark)
Signs
Soul Food
St. Elmo’s Fire
Starman
Star Trek Beyond
The Brass Legend
The Brothers Mcmullen
The Cooler
The Devil’s Own
The Firm
The Interview
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Longest Yard
The Peacemaker
The Quick And The Dead
The Sons Of Katie Elder
The Town
The Truman Show
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Vampire In Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walking Tall
War
When A Man Loves A Woman
Where Hope Grows
Wonder Boys
TV
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)
Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
I Survived … Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)
Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
The Universe: Season 1 (History Vault)
Available January 6
Mighty Oak
Available January 7
Gretel & Hansel
Available January 8
Herself - Amazon Original Movie
The Silencing
Available January 11
The Rhythm Section
Available January 15
One Night in Miami - Amazon Original Movie
Tandav: Season 1
Available January 18
Alone
Pandora: Season 2
Available January 19
Grantchester: Season 5
Available January 22
Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Jessy and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Available January 29
Chick Fight
Mortal