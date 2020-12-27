Amazon Prime Video is adding a heap of new content to welcome in the new year in January 2021. A Night At The Roxbury, Cloverfield, The Truman Show and many more will be available to stream on January 1st.

The streaming service, which recently revealed a new trailer for its highly anticipated upcoming comedy Coming 2 America, is also including the iconic 2000s drama Dexter, which stars Michael C. Hall as a serial killer who kills other serial killers. Other noteworthy additions include The Interview, The Longest Yard, Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb, and more.

Check out the full list of what's being added to Amazon Prime below.

Available January 1

MOVIES

1900

A Night At The Roxbury

Arachnophobia

Bloody Sunday

Broken Arrow

Brothers

Chaplin

Cloverfield

Coneheads

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Donnie Brasco

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb

Escape From Alcatraz

Eve’s Bayou

Face/Off

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Gun Duel In Durango

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

In & Out

Jazz (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls

Last Of The Mohicans

Legion

Like A Boss

Love The Coopers

Major League

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

Peggy Sue Got Married

Places In The Heart

Premonition

Pride

Push

Regarding Henry

Ride Out For Revenge

Salt

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Hallmark)

Signs

Soul Food

St. Elmo’s Fire

Starman

Star Trek Beyond

The Brass Legend

The Brothers Mcmullen

The Cooler

The Devil’s Own

The Firm

The Interview

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Longest Yard

The Peacemaker

The Quick And The Dead

The Sons Of Katie Elder

The Town

The Truman Show

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Vampire In Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walking Tall

War

When A Man Loves A Woman

Where Hope Grows

Wonder Boys

TV

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived … Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe: Season 1 (History Vault)

Available January 6

Mighty Oak

Available January 7

Gretel & Hansel

Available January 8

Herself - Amazon Original Movie

The Silencing

Available January 11

The Rhythm Section

Available January 15

One Night in Miami - Amazon Original Movie

Tandav: Season 1

Available January 18

Alone

Pandora: Season 2

Available January 19

Grantchester: Season 5

Available January 22

Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Available January 29

Chick Fight

Mortal