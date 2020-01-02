Obviously, spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker follow.



In the film, there is a scene where John Boyega's Finn and Daisy Ridley's Rey are trapped in quicksand. Before they meet what they believe will be their untimely death, Finn tries to shout something to Rey, "I never told you," he bellows before they are swept into an underground lair. Since Oscar Isaac's Poe was with them, Finn refuses to disclose what he was saying. Many fans believe Finn was trying to profess his love for Rey, but that isn't the case!

According to IGN, at an Academy screening of the film, director JJ Abrams told those in attendance what Finn's message for Rey was. Abrams told the crowd that Finn wanted to tell Rey he was force sensitive. We do see him exhibit the ability to use the force twice in Rise of Skywalker. First, Finn could "feel" which Star Destroyer ship was sending the leading signal out to the other ships in the final battle. During that same battle, Finn could also "feel" when Rey dies, something that only force sensitive people can do. Although the secret is out, fans are refusing to believe Abram's words, although he wrote the film.