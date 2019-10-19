See the holiday movies & TV shows coming to Netflix this year.
Christmas is only a couple months ago, and to celebrate Netflix has decided to come through and share its upcoming lineup of holiday-themed movies and TV shows coming to the streaming giant this year.
Between November 1 and December 30, Netflix will be streaming a ton of fun-filled family comedies, festive romantic dramas, Netflix originals, and much more. Standouts include Klaus, The Knight Before Christmas, and A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish to name a few. There’s even an Netflix original titled "Holiday in the Wild,” which stars Rob Lowe and is about a divorcée who embarks on a safari in Zambia where she rediscovers herself while working at a local elephant sanctuary.
Check out a glimpse at what to expect from Netflix’s holiday lineup (below). What flick or show are you excited to catch?
November 1
Holiday in the Wild
Christmas Break-In
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Holly Star
Santa Girl
The Christmas Candle
Christmas in the Heartland
November 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush Dear Santa
November 8
Let it Snow
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
November 15
Klaus
November 21
The Knight Before Christmas
November 22
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
November 26
Super Monsters Save Christmas True: Winter Wishes
November 28
Holiday Rush Merry Happy Whatever
November 29
Sugar Rush Christmas
December 1
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
December 2
Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Holiday Episode)
December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
December 6
Magic For Humans: Season 2 (Holiday Episode)
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
December 24
Lost in Space: Season 2
December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Holiday Episode)