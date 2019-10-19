Christmas is only a couple months ago, and to celebrate Netflix has decided to come through and share its upcoming lineup of holiday-themed movies and TV shows coming to the streaming giant this year.

Between November 1 and December 30, Netflix will be streaming a ton of fun-filled family comedies, festive romantic dramas, Netflix originals, and much more. Standouts include Klaus, The Knight Before Christmas, and A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish to name a few. There’s even an Netflix original titled "Holiday in the Wild,” which stars Rob Lowe and is about a divorcée who embarks on a safari in Zambia where she rediscovers herself while working at a local elephant sanctuary.

Check out a glimpse at what to expect from Netflix’s holiday lineup (below). What flick or show are you excited to catch?

November 1

Holiday in the Wild

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Holly Star

Santa Girl

The Christmas Candle

Christmas in the Heartland

November 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush Dear Santa

November 8

Let it Snow

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

November 15

Klaus

November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

November 22

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

November 26

Super Monsters Save Christmas True: Winter Wishes

November 28

Holiday Rush Merry Happy Whatever

November 29

Sugar Rush Christmas

December 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

December 2

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Holiday Episode)

December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

December 6

Magic For Humans: Season 2 (Holiday Episode)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

December 24

Lost in Space: Season 2

December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Holiday Episode)

[Via]