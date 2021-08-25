September is on the horizon, and fans are still waiting for three heavyweight drops from Kanye West, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. In the meantime, HitsDailyDouble has compiled a chart detailing the year's 50 best-performing albums across all musical genres.

Unsurprisingly, many hip-hop projects have been seeing heavy support, representing over twenty-two of the included albums. As it happens, the highest-performing project was actually released last year, with Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon holding it down in the third spot with 1,427,233,000 audio on-demand streams. At the top sits country star Morgan Wallen, followed by breakout pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The Weeknd's After Hours sits in the sixth position, while Lil Baby's My Turn rounds out the tenth; like Pop Smoke, both projects were originally released in 2020. Closely following Lil Baby is Lil Durk with The Voice, which brought out 1,017,340,000 audio-on-demand streams. Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain and Juice WRLD's posthumous Legends Never Die sit at thirteen and fourteen, while J. Cole's The Off-Season secured the sixteenth position with 849,789,000 audio-on-demand streams.

Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season is seventeenth, Polo G's Hall Of Fame is eighteenth, Rod Wave's Soulfly is nineteenth, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News is twenty-third, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance is twenty-fourth, Polo G's The Goat is thirty-first, Lil Baby and Lil Durk's The Voice Of The Heroes is thirty-second, Lil Tjay's Destined 2 Win is thirty-seventh, YSL's Slime Language 2 is forty-second, DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled is forty-third, Jack Harlow's That's What They All Say is forty-fourth, Juice WRLD's A Death Race For Love is forty-fifth, Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By is forty-sixth, and Travis Scott's Astroworld is forty-eighth.

Check out the complete top 50 list right here are HitsDailyDouble. Any surprises to be found?