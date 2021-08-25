A new report has revealed the top 50 highest performing hip-hop albums of the year, including Pop Smoke, J. Cole, Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow.
September is on the horizon, and fans are still waiting for three heavyweight drops from Kanye West, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. In the meantime, HitsDailyDouble has compiled a chart detailing the year's 50 best-performing albums across all musical genres.
Unsurprisingly, many hip-hop projects have been seeing heavy support, representing over twenty-two of the included albums. As it happens, the highest-performing project was actually released last year, with Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon holding it down in the third spot with 1,427,233,000 audio on-demand streams. At the top sits country star Morgan Wallen, followed by breakout pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo.
The Weeknd's After Hours sits in the sixth position, while Lil Baby's My Turn rounds out the tenth; like Pop Smoke, both projects were originally released in 2020. Closely following Lil Baby is Lil Durk with The Voice, which brought out 1,017,340,000 audio-on-demand streams. Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain and Juice WRLD's posthumous Legends Never Die sit at thirteen and fourteen, while J. Cole's The Off-Season secured the sixteenth position with 849,789,000 audio-on-demand streams.
Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season is seventeenth, Polo G's Hall Of Fame is eighteenth, Rod Wave's Soulfly is nineteenth, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News is twenty-third, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance is twenty-fourth, Polo G's The Goat is thirty-first, Lil Baby and Lil Durk's The Voice Of The Heroes is thirty-second, Lil Tjay's Destined 2 Win is thirty-seventh, YSL's Slime Language 2 is forty-second, DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled is forty-third, Jack Harlow's That's What They All Say is forty-fourth, Juice WRLD's A Death Race For Love is forty-fifth, Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By is forty-sixth, and Travis Scott's Astroworld is forty-eighth.
Check out the complete top 50 list right here are HitsDailyDouble. Any surprises to be found?