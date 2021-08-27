mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Herb Sims & Swoosh God Release New Song "Wussup"

HNHH Staff
August 27, 2021 15:30
Herb Sims and Swoosh God team up for their new song "Wussup."


South Jersey native Herb Sims is back with his latest single, titled "Wussup." The new Mektro-produced song is a collaboration with Swoosh God.

Mixing East Coast flows with West Cost vibes, Herb Sims has been working hard to gain attention as an artist. Recently, he became affiliated with Harry Fraud's Surf School, which has elevated him to a new level. With a new project titled SIMS on the horizon, the new record "Wussup" will show you a little bit of what his fans have already noticed. 

Check out the cool, chilled-out new single with Swoosh God below, and let us know what you think.


Photo credit: Sesar Martinez

Quotable Lyrics:

Wussup with n***as
When it come down to that money, cannot trust these n***as
Business started out small now it's getting bigger
I was made for the stress, celebrate with liquor

Herb Sims
