The Color Purple is a classic film that rocked an entire generation. Oprah stunned the world as Sofia while Whoopi Goldberg killed it as Celie. The film was big for Steven Spielberg as well, because it was a departure from his regular summer-hit formula. Now, the classic is getting a remake.

Although remaking such a classic is a dangerous move, at least Oprah and Spielberg are producing the film together. Warner Bros. will be releasing the film. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, H.E.R. will make her acting debut in the film. She was cast as Squeak, a waitress who aspires to be a singer. The role was played by Rae Dawn Chong in the original film.

The Color Purple is a coming-of-age film based on a novel by Alice Walker, which won a Pulitzer. It follows a young Black woman through the 1900s. The remake is said to update the plot for a new generation, although it will be interesting to see if they leave the 1900s vibe behind for something more modern.

H.E.R. is coming off an Oscar win for Judas and the Black Messiah, where she constructed the theme song "Fight For You" (also for Warner Bros.). Are you excited for The Color Purple remake?

