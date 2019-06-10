Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. has dropped off quite a nice surprise for her fans since announcing the line-up for Lights On Festival, that she curated herself. The festival will take place on September 14th at the Concord Pavilion in The Bay Area in California.

“Concord Pavilion is the ultimate venue. It is the perfect place to bring people from all over the [San Francisco] Bay,” the "Focus" singer said in a statement. “I have many memories watching shows and DREAMING I’d be able to perform there. The Bay Area is my home…..it’s a dream come true to host my festival there.”

Other acts to take the stage are Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Kiana Ledé, DaniLeigh, Melii, Lucky Daye, Marc E. Bassy, LONR, Tone Stith, bLAck pARty and Rayana Jay.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Pre-sale tickets will be on sale as of Wednesday, June 12th while regular priced tickets will go on sale as of Friday, June 14th.

“It’s an honor to be able to help this amazing artist execute her vision,” said Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban. “It’s especially refreshing for us because most of the recent artist-curated festivals like Dreamville, Roots Picnic, Astroworld, Camp Flognaw and others are curated by men; we haven’t seen many female owned and curated artist festivals, especially in hip-hop & R&B.”