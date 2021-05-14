H.E.R. says she was nearly in a band with Kehlani and Zendaya when she was younger. The R&B singer spoke with OZY founder Carlos Watson of The Carlos Watson Show, ahead of her appearance at OZY Fest, this weekend.

Reflecting on growing up performing in the Bay Area as a young child, she revealed the star-studded group that could have been.



Pool / Getty Images

“Dylan Wiggins – who is D’wayne Wiggins’s son from Tony! Toni! Toné! – we used to be in a band together. We used to perform together when we were really young,” H.E.R. said in the interview. “Kehlani was actually in our band. We all used to sing together. Zendaya was going to be in it at one point. They all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together.”

H.E.R. will be hosting the “How Music Moves Mountains” conservation at this weekend's festival.

Other performers at OZY Fest will include Chance the Rapper, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Condoleezza Rice, Mark Cuban, Malcolm Gladwell, Sevyn Streeter, Tig Notaro, Big Freedia. Jim Cramer, Rev. Al Sharpton, Deepak Chopra, and Rep. Maxine Waters, and many others.

Kehlani has a new song out with T-Pain, "I Like Dat" that you can find here.

