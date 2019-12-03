H.E.R. Rings In The Holidays With "Christmas Time Is Here"

Christmas Music can be an acquired taste. While some, like those serving in the retail market, have been doomed to loathe the genre with every fiber of their being, others welcome the cheerful and wholesome holiday bops. Sometimes, even artists in the hip-hop and RnB worlds dip their toe in the Christmas subgenre, leading to such classics as A$AP Twelvyy's "12 Days Of Xmas," DMX's "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," and many more. Now, H.E.R. has tossed her hat in the race, linking up with Amazon Music to drop off a cover of the classic "Christmas Time Is Here."

In a press release obtained by HHNM, H.E.R. opened up about the opportunity to celebrate Christmas through music. "I love everything about the holidays especially the music,” she explains. “I’m so happy to be a part of this Amazon Originals holiday playlist and get to spread holiday cheer through my music.” If you're so inclined, check out the Amazon Music original below. For some, like those stuck working during the holiday season, it might not feel like those words ring true. Yet the sentiment remains: that love, family, and good cheer can and will conquer all. Even if it doesn't feel like it - perhaps it's time to let the rum nog flow.