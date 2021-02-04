H.E.R. Releases New Song "Fight For You" From "Judas & The Black Messiah"

With one of the most beautiful voices on the planet, GRAMMY-award winner H.E.R. continues to prove why she's one of music's brightest stars, releasing her new song from the upcoming movie Judas And The Black Messiah, titled "Fight For You".

The multi-instrumentalist recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for the song, marking the first nomination at the ceremony for the 23-year-old artist. "Fight For You" is the first song to release from the upcoming soundtrack for Judas And The Black Messiah, which will also include new music from A$AP Rocky, Nas, SiR, Dom Kennedy, and more.

The song's production, handled by H.E.R. and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, brings you back to the 60s and 70s, with lyrics that stand out amidst today's social climate.

In addition to the new release, H.E.R. will also be performing "America The Beautiful" at the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Listen to the new track below and let us know if you're vibing to it.

Quotable Lyrics:

All the smoke in the air

Feel the hate when they stare

All the pain that we bare

Oh you better beware

Their guns don’t play fair

All we got is a prayer

It was all in their plans

Wash the blood from your hands